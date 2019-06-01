Sonia Gandhi To Be Congress Parliamentary Party Chief, Say Sources: Live Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 01, 2019 10:41 IST
The CWC met last Saturday.

New Delhi: 

Congress parliamentarians will meet today to elect leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party or CPP exactly a week after party chief Rahul Gandhi told the party's top decision making, Congress Working Committee, that he would like to resign over the election debacle. 

This would not just be the first meeting of the CPP after the national elections but also the first meeting of Rahul Gandhi with party leaders after he announced his decision to quit as party chief last Saturday. 

The Congress won just 52 of 542 parliamentary seats this time, its second worst performance since 2014 election. The party  is three members short of the total that would qualify it for the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. 

Here are the live updates of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting


Jun 01, 2019
10:39 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Leaves For CPP Meet
Jun 01, 2019
10:36 (IST)
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be elected as the chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party as the newly elected lawmakers meet this morning, party sources have said. Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will propose his name.
Jun 01, 2019
10:20 (IST)
The Congress has last faced such a crisis back in 1999, when Sonia Gandhi, just months after being named party president, quit over three senior leaders, Sharad Pawar, PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar objecting to her leadership on account of her foreign origin.

After protests by Congress workers across the country, Sonia Gandhi took back her resignation and the party expelled the three dissidents.
Jun 01, 2019
10:19 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has remained firm on his decision to quit as Congress president and has refused to meet party leaders who have flocked to his home in Delhi.
