Sonia Gandhi To Be Congress Parliamentary Party Chief, Say Sources: Live Updates

Congress parliamentarians will meet today to elect leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party or CPP exactly a week after party chief Rahul Gandhi told the party's top decision making, Congress Working Committee, that he would like to resign over the election debacle.

This would not just be the first meeting of the CPP after the national elections but also the first meeting of Rahul Gandhi with party leaders after he announced his decision to quit as party chief last Saturday.

The Congress won just 52 of 542 parliamentary seats this time, its second worst performance since 2014 election. The party is three members short of the total that would qualify it for the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

