Congress MP And MLA Allege Mob Attack In Assam

Ahead of the panchayat election in Assam in May first week, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi was attacked by some people in black clothes in Nagaon district's Dhing.

The MP's vehicle also came under attack. Mr Bordoloi was injured, the Congress said. The vehicle of MLA Shivamani Bora was vandalised by a mob, too.

The Congress alleged the BJP was behind the attack, and filed a police complaint.

"The attackers came from both sides of our vehicle, and they were wearing black clothes covering their faces," Mr Bordoloi said.

"The glass shards of the car fell on us, and hurt us. They tried to kill us. I am unable to think about what message the BJP wants to convey. We will never be scared of them," he said.

Mr Bora said they were returning after a meeting and was also in the same car as Mr Bordoloi.

"A mob of 15-20 people came with black cloth covering their faces and attacked our vehicle with iron rods. This was the third time I got attacked and it has been done by Himanta Biswa Sarma," Mr Bora alleged.

Mr Sarma said they will take action against the attackers and also increase Mr Bordoloi's security.

"We will take action and increase Pradyut Bordoloi's security. But when the Congress says they were attacked in Dhing, we won't understand it. Those are minority's areas. Why would they be attacked?" Mr Sarma said.