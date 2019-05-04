Congress-JDS Will Get Maximum Number Of Lok Sabha Seats: G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara asserted the BJP will lose face in the national elections.

The ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine in Karnataka will gain a maximum number of seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls as per an analysis done by the party, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

"Based on the information we have gathered from constituencies, we did an analysis, which said both parties (Congress and JDS) together would win a majority of seats, while the BJP would lose face. I'm giving this statement based on the reports that we have got," Mr Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said people of the country have seen what kind of administration the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had given in the last five years, during which the economic situation "deteriorated".

"I'm confident that that UPA government will come back to power at the centre and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. We came to this conclusion after analysing the Lok Sabha elections which took place so far and observing the responses that we have got from all over the country," he added.

There have been reports in sections of the media in the last couple of days that cited internal reports of Congress and of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy which said that the grand old party may end up in single digits.

Leaders of both parties are also reportedly collecting "evidence" against each other about not supporting the coalition candidate, especially in old Mysuru region, where Congress and JD(S) are arch rivals and had jointly fought the polls despite resentment among grassroot-level workers against the seat sharing.

According to the seat sharing arrangement, Congress contested in 21 seats and JD(S) in seven.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won 17 of the total of 28 seats, Congress nine and JD(S), two.

However the November-2018 bypoll in Bellary saw the BJP losing the seat to the Congress.

There are talks within political circles that any adverse results for the coalition in the Lok Sabha polls, which they fought in alliance will have its implications on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been hobnobbing with the BJP for some time now, has been threatening to resign from the party along with other MLAs en masse, which has caused fear among the ruling coalition leaders as it would trigger the numbers game in the assembly.

Adding to this is a meeting of "like minded" MLAs that is likely to take place under the leadership of Congress legislator S T Somashekar soon after the May 19 by-polls for Kundgoland Chincholi assembly segments to discuss issues faced by MLAs and long-pending development work, which is worrying the coalition leaders.

The meeting scheduled earlier this week was postponed following instructions from the party leadership, citing by-elections as the reason.

