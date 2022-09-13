Congress Doing 'Political Gimmickry' Through Bharat Jodo Yatra: RSS

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign will cover 3,570 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 150 days.

National Joint Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr Manmohan Vaidya on Monday slammed the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra accusing the party of doing political gimmickry.

"The Congress wants to connect people through hatred and political gimmickry that would not serve the purposes of uniting masses.

Congress harboured hatred for RSS and tried to prevent it but the outfit expanded with the support of society," Mr Vaidya said.

"If anyone does a job of connecting people of India it is a good thing but how do you connect through hatred or love? The spiritual identity of India is called Hindutva in the world. Hindutva is not just a religion. If anyone tries to unite the country by recognizing the element that associates people in the true sense, then he or she is welcomed," he added.

Dr Vaidya spoke after the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak was conducted on Monday in Raipur.

Briefing the media about this meeting, Dr Vaidya said that Sangh was committed to carving a self-reliant Bharat with a Bharatiya (Indian) economic model that is human-centric, labour-intensive and eco-friendly.

"The meeting also emphasized decentralization, equitable distribution of benefits, village economy, micro-scale, small-scale, agriculture-based industries and women's empowerment," he added.

In this comprehensive meeting that was concluded on Monday, Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all five Sah Sarkaryawah- Dr Krishna Gopal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar were present.

Besides this, 36 organisations and over 240 representatives from the RSS-inspired organisations attended the meeting.

"On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of India's Independence, all the inspired organisations discussed expanding the work for self-reliance. While the Grahak Panchayat decided to promote local goods, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch focused on creating a new measurement system to measure the Indian economy, not only taking GDP as the standard," Dr Vaidya further said.

Promoting organic agriculture, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh said, "it is not only a matter of treating diseases of the body, but the Indian system of medicine is also refined and advanced."

Speaking about the expansion of Sangh, he said that the work was spreading worldwide and a huge increment in the number of Sakha's was being seen.

"A lot of youth had shown their interest to join Sangh via the website also (Join RSS). Between 2017 and 2021, over 1.25 lakh requests had come while in the first eight months of the year, about 90,000 youths have wished to join RSS," he added.

