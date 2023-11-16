'Congress, BJP Two Sides Of Same Coin': KCR Ahead Of Telangana Assembly Polls

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao slammed the BJP and Congress saying both the parties are two sides of the same coin.

"Congress and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. I have written 100 letters to PM Modi but they have not given us a single medical college. It is a waste to vote for the BJP. Voting for Congress is an even bigger waste," said the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi Chief.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Wednesday that no communal violence happened in the ten years under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governance, adding that riots used to happen from time to time under the Congress's tenure in the region.

Addressing the election rally in Nizamabad, K Chandrashekar Rao said," No communal violence happened in 10 years of BRS ruling. During Congress's tenure, riots used to happen from time to time. They only gave Rs 2000 crore as a minority budget and in the 10 years of the BRS period, we spent more than Rs 12,000 crore."

"Remember, the Babri Masjid issue started in the Congress period and it was demolished during the Congress tenure only. If you want to remain secular, be secular for your whole life, not just for a period of time," he added.

K Chandrashekar Rao also accused Congress of using people, especially Muslims, as vote banks and questioned Congress over Babri Masjid's demolition.

"Congress used you (people) as a vote bank. Now also, Congress does drama; they say they will shut down 'Nafrat ka Dukaan'. I want to ask: by whose hands did Babri Masjid's destruction happen? Who made it happen? Today, they (Congress) will say nice things but if they're secular they should stay like that forever," KCR said.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.



