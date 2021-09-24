Antitrust Watchdog Fines United Breweries, Carlsberg For Price Fixing

In 2018, the competition watchdog raided the brewers' offices and started an inquiry. (Representational)

India's antitrust watchdog today imposed a penalty of Rs 750 crore on beer giant United Breweries and Rs 120 crore on Carlsberg India in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry.

The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth $7 billion.

