'Clear Farmer Dues Or Face Jail': Yogi Adityanath To Sugar Mill Owners

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned erring sugar mill owners on Sunday that they will be jailed if they do not clear dues of sugarcane farmers.

On the National Farmers Day, Yogi Adityanath said exploitation of farmers will not be "tolerated at any cost".

Yogi Adityanath warned the "goons" to shun criminal activities otherwise they will be sent to "that place where they ought to be".

He also directed the bureaucracy not to indulge in corruption lest they face consequences.

He was in Patla village of Ghaziabad to unveil the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh on the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stones for 25 developmental projects worth Rs 325 crore at various places in the district.

He also attended the Maha Kauthig fair in Indirapuram organised by the natives of Uttarakhand.