CLAT 2018: Compensatory Marks For Technical Glitches, Says Supreme Court The Supreme Court has directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, which conducts the exam, to award compensatory marks to students who lost time due to technical glitches

Share EMAIL PRINT More than 54,000 candidates took the CLAT exam for admissions in 19 national law colleges. New Delhi: Around 400 students who took the common online entrance test for legal studies, CLAT, will get compensatory marks for the technical glitches, the Supreme Court said today. The students had approached the top court after they lost time in the exam for difficulties in logging in and other problems.



The Supreme Court has directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, which conducts the exam, to award the compensatory marks on a pro rata basis and prepare the revised merit list by June 16. This, however, should not interfere with the first round of counselling, which is on, the court said.



The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT was held for the 19 Law Schools across the country on May 13. But after they found technical glitches in the online test, a group of students approached the Supreme Court.



Seeking a re-test, the students said they had lost around 10 to 15 minutes of the exam time due to technical glitches like power cut and login issues. The court said no to re-test, but directed the Kochi-based Central law institute to form a panel to go into the issue.



When the panel submitted its report, the court said the students who suffered time loss due to technical glitches, can be awarded compensatory marks. This would be based on the number of correct and incorrect answers they have given during the online test.



Around 54,450 candidates sat for this year's entrance exam at 258 centres for admissions in 19 national law colleges.



