Christ Statue Vandalised In Haryana As Attacks Against Christians Spread

The accused have not been identified yet.

A statue of Jesus Christ was vandalised at a Church in Haryana's Ambala this afternoon. Police are analysing CCTV footage but haven't yet been able to identify the criminals.

"Two men jumped the boundary wall at 12:30 pm and vandalised a Jesus Christ's statue at around 1:40 pm. They haven't been identified yet, police teams have been assigned to investigate it. A complaint is being lodged and action will be taken accordingly," Naresh, Station House Officer of Sadar police station said.

An FIR has been registered in the Ambala cantt sadar police station based on the complaint of church authorities and this cctv footage pic.twitter.com/MApf24vbWq — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) December 26, 2021

India has seen a rise in cases of violence against religious minorities recently. Churches have been attacked and Christmas celebrations disrupted in many places. Karnataka recently passed an anti-conversion bill after accusations from the ruling BJP that Churches are trying to forcibly convert people into Christianity. A Christmas carnival was disrupted at a Haryana private school by a right-wing mob on Thursday.