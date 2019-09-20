Live Updates: BJP's Chinmayanand Arrested After Rape Accusation

The Chinmayanand rape case





A law student has accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail. The woman, a second year student at a law college in Shahjahanpur run by Chinmayanand, accused the former Union Minister of sexually assaulting her for a year. The allegations surfaced when the woman went missing on August 24 after putting up a Facebook post, without naming Chinmayanand. Her family accused the senior BJP leader of kidnapping her.





The woman, tracked down by the UP police six days later, reportedly shared her account in a closed hearing at the Supreme Court, which ordered a Special Investigation Team of the UP police to inquire into her charges. Sources say in a 12-page written complaint to the Delhi Police, the woman has described what she alleges was a year of sexual assault, blackmail and threats. The Delhi police then forwarded this complaint to the Uttar Pradesh police.





The woman claims she went into hiding after gathering video proof to substantiate her allegations against Chinmayanand, a politician who was Minister of State for Home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government.





He is accused of calling her to his room, blackmailing her with a clip of her taking a bath and raping her repeatedly. The woman also alleges she was often taken this room by his aides at gunpoint and forced to give him massages.