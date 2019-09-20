Live Updates: BJP's Chinmayanand Arrested After Rape Accusation

New Delhi:
Chinmayanand has been accused of rape by a law student of Uttar Pradesh. (File)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, has been arrested. He has been taken to a hospital by the police for medical tests, five days after the woman detailed what she said was a year of sexual assault and blackmail before a court. The police did not confirm whether Chinmayanand, a former union minister, had been arrested or would be.
Chinmayanand, 73, was hospitalized yesterday after he complained of "uneasiness". The politician, who runs several ashrams and educational institutions, wasn't charged with rape even a month after the woman filed a police complaint.
Here are the LIVE updates after Chinmayanand's arrest:
No arrest-related documents given to us: Chinmayanand's lawyer
Chinmayanand's lawyer Pooja Singh says the special investigation team took signatures of Chinmayanand's relatives on the arrest memo but no arrest-related documents, including a copy of the FIR, were given to them.
Chinmayanand taken to court
After hospital visit, BJP Leader Chinmayanand is being taken to a court.
The Chinmayanand rape case
A law student has accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail. The woman, a second year student at a law college in Shahjahanpur run by Chinmayanand, accused the former Union Minister of sexually assaulting her for a year. The allegations surfaced when the woman went missing on August 24 after putting up a Facebook post, without naming Chinmayanand. Her family accused the senior BJP leader of kidnapping her.
The woman, tracked down by the UP police six days later, reportedly shared her account in a closed hearing at the Supreme Court, which ordered a Special Investigation Team of the UP police to inquire into her charges. Sources say in a 12-page written complaint to the Delhi Police, the woman has described what she alleges was a year of sexual assault, blackmail and threats. The Delhi police then forwarded this complaint to the Uttar Pradesh police.
The woman claims she went into hiding after gathering video proof to substantiate her allegations against Chinmayanand, a politician who was Minister of State for Home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government.
He is accused of calling her to his room, blackmailing her with a clip of her taking a bath and raping her repeatedly. The woman also alleges she was often taken this room by his aides at gunpoint and forced to give him massages.
Chinmayanad taken to hospital
Chinmayanad has been taken for a check-up under heavy security. There was no ruckus when he was being arrested, his lawyer has claimed.
Chinmayanand arrested in UP's Shahjahanpur
The BJP leader was arrested around 8:50am by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence "Divya Dham" in Shahjahanpur amid heavy security deployment, his lawyer Pooja Singh says.
Chinmayanand arrested in the morning
BJP's Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, has been arrested, his lawyer Pooja Singh says.