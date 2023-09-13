High Drama At Delhi 5-Star Hotel Over China G20 Delegates' Bags: Sources

The G20 summit was held in the national capital over the weekend (File)

A 12-hour drama unfolded in Delhi last Thursday after the security team at a five-star hotel - where the Chinese delegation for the G20 summit had checked in - noticed a member carrying a bag with "unusual dimensions".



The security personnel at the Taj Palace Hotel, however, allowed the bags following the diplomatic protocols.

Later, in one of the rooms occupied by the delegation, a hotel employee spotted “suspicious equipment” inside two bags.

After the security department was informed, the officials requested the delegation members to put the bags through a scanner, but they resisted that, sources say.

The Chinese side reportedly attempted to pass it off as 'diplomatic baggage'.

Their denial, sources say, led to a standoff and was resolved only after the Chinese officials agreed to send the bags to the embassy.

"The security team stood guard outside the hotel room for about 12 hours, but the Chinese officials refused to get their bags checked," a source told NDTV.

"The Chinese delegation, after a long discussion, then moved their bags to the embassy," the source said.

The G20 summit was held in the national capital over the weekend - September 9 and 10. India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit held under its presidency adopted a "100% consensus" on the 'New Delhi Declaration' - overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had skipped the mega summit, and the country's delegation was led by Premier Li Qiang.

China said it has always actively supported the work of the G20 and believes that it's important for the grouping to stand in solidarity and cooperate to address various risks and challenges in the world economy and development.