Chennai Company Treats 1,000 Employees To A Fully Paid Week-Long Trip To Spain

Leading the way in employee appreciation, Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand has arranged a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain, for 1,000 employees. This exclusive bonus is part of the company's "profit-share bonanza" program and is designed to celebrate the contributions of employees who played a key role in achieving the company's financial targets for the previous year.

"This programme is to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and collaborative spirit of the people who have been instrumental in achieving the company's last financial year's sales target," the company said in a statement.

The selected employees span various designations and departments -from executives to senior leadership. The trip is to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and collaborative spirit of employees who have been instrumental in achieving the company's last financial year's sales target, according to a release.

The Spain trip will take employees to iconic landmarks like the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell, and scenic spots such as Montjuic Castle. They will also have the opportunity to explore the city's beaches and enjoy a range of cultural and leisure activities.

"Bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the trip invites them to experience Spain's rich culture, historic landmarks, and scenic landscapes. From Barcelona's architectural icons like the Sagrada Familia and the colourful mosaics of Park Güell to the majesty of Montjuic Castle, every detail has been thoughtfully arranged. The tranquil beaches of Barcelona add to this unforgettable experience," the release added.

Notably, Casagrand's global rewards program has been a tradition since 2013. Over the years, the company has treated employees to several international destinations including Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London. Casagrand continued this initiative even during the pandemic amid travel restrictions.

In 2021, employees explored Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Recently, they also visited Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023.