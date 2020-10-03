Will Waive 'Interest On Interest' For Loans Up to 2 Crore During Moratorium: Centre To Supreme Court

In a huge reprieve for borrowers, the government has told the Supreme Court that it will waive "interest on interest" on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the six-month moratorium because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The interest waiver will apply for loans taken by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and educational, housing, consumer durable, auto, credit card dues, professional and consumption loans.



"Under pandemic conditions, the only solution is for the government to bear the burden of waiving of interest," the centre has said in its affidavit submitted on Friday, adding that it will seek parliament's permission.



The Centre had earlier said no to waiving interest, saying it would affect banks, but apparently changed its stance after a recommendation of a government panel set up after the Supreme Court asked the centre to help borrowers.



The court had directed the Centre to come up with a concrete plan to help borrowers. The case will be taken up on Monday.



The Finance Ministry affidavit says:



The above relief to be available to that categories whether the borrower had availed of moratorium or not

if waiving off interest on loans to all categories for moratorium period the amount would be Rs. 6 lakh crore and it would wipe out major part of Banks net worth

Keeping in mind interest of certain class of borrowers the decisions to help them

Any individual whose loan is more than 2 crore will not be eligible for waiver of compound interest

