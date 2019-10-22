'Censorship In Bengal,' Says Governor After Officials Refuse To Meet

Last week, Jagdeep Dhankar had said he felt "humiliated" at an event hosted by Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who began a tour of North and South 24 Parganas districts today, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government this morning saying he is not "subordinate to the state government" after officials of the two districts refused to attend a meeting called by him.

The refusal to attend a meeting called by him is "unconstitutional", Mr Dhankar said, adding that there's "some sort of censorship in Bengal". "I am astonished to receive the letters from the district officials in which they have expressed their inability to attend the meetings, that too four days after my intimation. I do not know whether some sort of censorship is in place in West Bengal," the Bengal governor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a letter sent to the Governor, the district magistrates of North and South 24 Parganas said the officials could not meet him. The officials were told last week that the governor wanted to meet them.

The 68-year-old further said that the officials don't need an approval from the state government to attend a meeting called by him. "Is it appropriate that whenever the governor of wants to meet someone there has to be censorship, an approval from the state government? I am not subordinate to the state government. I find it unconstitutional," he told reporters.

Mr Dhankar's remarks come a week after he said he felt "humiliated, deeply pained and disturbed" after attending a Durga Puja carnival hosted last week by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was said to be upset that he was seated on a different dais while the limelight was on a stage featuring Mamata Banerjee and various dignitaries at the event to showcase the top 70 community puja pandals.

"I felt insulted at the carnival. I am deeply hurt and disturbed. The insult was not to me but to every people of West Bengal. They will never digest such as insult. I am a servant of the people of West Bengal. Nothing can deter me from performing my constitutional duties," Mr Dhankhar has said, commenting that it had taken him three days to recover from the affront.

