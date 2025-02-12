CBI Files Forgery Case Against Ex-Coast Guard Chief K Natarajan

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy against former Indian Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan.

According to the First Information Report, on June 7, 2021, then Coast Guard IG Rakesh Pal had handed a complaint to the Defence Secretary.

In it, he alleged that scores of his 2019 Annual Confidential Report were deliberately reduced, due to which he could not get promoted to Additional Director General.

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that the ACR of many officers and the Non-Initiation Certificate (NIC) of some officers were found missing.

The investigating agency says the NIC certificates, transfers and postings do not match the profile of the concerned officer.

The CBI also said that the NIC certificates were submitted three or four years after the reporting deadline, which is not as per rules. The agency is investigating the matter in detail.

What are ACR and NIC?

ACR (Annual Confidential Report): It is prepared to evaluate the efficiency and promotion of government officials.

NIC (Non-Initiation Certificate) certifies the ACR of an officer has not been written within a particular time limit.

Further investigation is going on in this matter and the CBI may soon question the concerned officials.

