Caught In Jam, Babul Supriyo Took Mumbai Auto. Then Left A Twitter Review

Babul Supriyo was so impressed with the auto ride that he posted a five-star review on Twitter

Caught in a massive jam on the way to the Mumbai airport, Union Minister Babul Supriyo's hopped on to an auto-rickshaw. The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change managed to reach the airport on time and was so impressed with the auto ride that he posted a five-star review on Twitter.

The singer-politician shot a video on his mobile phone and shared it on Twitter captioning it: "Meri rickshaw sabse Nirali. I'll sure reach the airport before time."

Mr Supriyo, in the video, says, "My official car is stuck in jam. I am using the opportunity to sit in an auto in Mumbai, reminiscing the past, the city where I struggled several times in an auto. It is a very nostalgic feeling and it is really making me feel very good."

Meri Rickshaw sabse Nirali ???????? I'll sure reach the airport before time ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WIpwf5ReXV — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 17, 2019

Babul Supriyo has sung for various movies before he took the plunge into politics. Recalling that the meter down fare was Rs 4 in 1992 during his struggling days, he said he was "thoroughly enjoying the ride."

Calling the experience unique and fantastic, Mr Supriyo concluded the video with a popular Kishore Kumar song.

The video has been viewed over 5,700 times liked over 1200 times.

Mumbai and its traffic jams are quite famous especially during Monsoons and thousands spend hours in bottlenecks during rush hour.

