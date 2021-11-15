Can't Stop Crypto, But Must Be Regulated, Finance Panel And Industry Agree

There have been concerns regarding investment potential and risks around cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency can't be stopped but must be regulated, said the first-ever Parliamentary panel on the fast-evolving alternative currency. The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP's Jayant Sinha, today met representatives of crypto exchanges, Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), industry bodies, and other stakeholders to discuss concerns regarding the regulation and promotion of Cryptocurrency in India. There have been a lot of concerns from various quarters regarding investment potential and risks around Cryptocurrency in the country.

There was a consensus in the meeting that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place, though it's not clear yet who should be the regulator.

Security of investors' money was the most serious concern expressed in the meeting. Another MP expressed concern over full-page crypto ads in national dailies. Experts said that Cryptocurrencies are some sort of investors' democracy. This is part of Blockchain technology.

The panel's meeting assumes significance as it comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials from various ministries and RBI on the issue of cryptocurrency.

MPs now want government officials to appear before the committee and address their concerns. The official agenda of the meeting circulated to member MPs was, "Hearing of views of Associations/Industry experts on the subject - Crypto-Finance: Opportunities and Challenges".

A Member of Parliament pointed out that El Salvador is the only country to recognise Cryptocurrency as a legal tender.