'Spend Time In Your Constituencies, Not...': AAP's Bhagwant Mann To MLAs

Bhagwant Mann was addressing AAP's newly elected MLAs in Chandigarh.

Spend maximum time in your constituencies, not in capital Chandigarh, and don't hanker for cabinet berths, Punjab's Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann said on Friday, in his first directions to Aam Aadmi Party's new MLAs a day after the party's outsized win in the state.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mr Mann said after he was elected leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state - a formality ahead of his swearing-in scheduled for Wednesday.

"We can have 17 cabinet ministers besides the Chief Minister. Nobody has to get upset. You are all cabinet ministers," he told the meeting of 92 MLAs including himself.

This came a day after the AAP registered a huge win in the elections scooping up 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mr Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, won from the Dhuri seat by over 58,000 votes.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mr Mann appealed to all of them not to get arrogant and work for even those who have "not voted for the party".

"I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

Earlier today, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mr Mann visited party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16.

AAP matched Punjab's 60-year record for the most seats won by a single party in the elections which sent giants from across parties including incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh home with pink slips.