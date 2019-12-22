Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Protests Over Citizenship Amendment Act Continues, Many Dead In UP

CAA Protests: There have been protests over the past few days in several parts of the country.

Protesters clashed with the police again on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, where 15 people have died during protests over the contentious citizenship law over the last two days. In Kanpur, protesters set fire to a police post. In Rampur, protesters broke barricades and threw stones at the police, who responded with batons and tear gas. In Delhi, prohibitory orders were issued in areas around the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan. Protests are continuing at Jamia for the seventh straight day since Sunday's violence. Fifteen people have been arrested in connection to Friday's clashes in Old Delhi, in which more than 35 people were injured.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.



Dec 22, 2019 09:37 (IST) CAA protests: Our fight is to save country, its constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi



The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed. "Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling ''Modi-bhakts'' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night. The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed. "Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling ''Modi-bhakts'' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night.

Dec 22, 2019 09:04 (IST) Ahead of PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan, police officials have made security arrangements amid the protests against the Citizenship act in the capital. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area pic.twitter.com/QktUV4byb3 - ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019 Ahead of PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan, police officials have made security arrangements amid the protests against the Citizenship act in the capital.

Dec 22, 2019 08:59 (IST) Delhi protest: Elaborate security arrangements for PM Modi Rally in Delhi



Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Dec 22, 2019 08:56 (IST) In large-scale violence that has gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh since Thursday over the citizenship law protests, fifteen people have died, many of them from bullet injuries. But the state police continues to maintain that it has not fired a single bullet at protesters anywhere. Now, evidence that belies this claim has emerged from Kanpur where there were clashes between the police and protesters yesterday.

Dec 22, 2019 08:47 (IST) Citizenship Amendment Act: Violence in UP, 13 dead



Thirteen people died in protests held across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh Friday. The list includes Saharanpur, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bahraich, Ferozabad, Kanpur, Bhadohi and Gorakhpur; Parts of the state are under prohibitory orders and internet has been unplugged. 705 people have been arrested and the police have filed 124 cases.



Dec 22, 2019 08:43 (IST) Gurugram police tweeted saying, "Traffic Alert for today on Sirhol toll and Kapashera from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm." Traffic Alert for tomorrow on Sirhol toll and Kapashera from 8:00AM to 2:00PM.@TOIGurgaon@HTGurgaon@aajtak@HTGurgaon@gurgaonpolice@DainikBhaskar@JagranNews@thetribunechd@dcptrafficggm@RedFMIndiapic.twitter.com/nXkniXRSCn - Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 21, 2019 Gurugram police tweeted saying, "Traffic Alert for today on Sirhol toll and Kapashera from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm."