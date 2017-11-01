Bullet Train Route Making Losses Since July, Reveals RTI Reply: 10 Points

The bullet train project will reduce travel time from Ahmedabad to Mumbai from eight to three hours

New Delhi: India's first bullet train, set to debut in 2023 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and Maharashtra, may not have been planned on a very profitable route, an activist's RTI or Right to Information query has revealed. For the Railways, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route has been a loss-making one with over 40 per cent of the seats going empty in the last three months. The Railways has recorded a loss of nearly Rs 30 crore since July on the route, according to a senior official.