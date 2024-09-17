'Bulldozer Can't Be Justice': Akhilesh Yadav On Supreme Court Halting Demolitions

Akhilesh Yadav further described bulldozers as the 'symbol of injustice' (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for halting bulldozer demolition across India until October 1 without its permission and said that bulldozers can't be justice.

Akhilesh Yadav criticised BJP for "glorifying bulldozers as if this were justice" and further alleged that they wanted to 'scare people'.

"Bulldozer can't be justice. Bulldozer was unconstitutional, It was to scare people. Bulldozer was to deliberately suppress the voice of opposition. I thank Supreme Court for this direction that has stopped bulldozers. CM, UP government and people of the BJP glorified 'bulldozer' as if this is justice. They; used to bring it in their rally to create fear," Mr Yadav said.

न्याय के सर्वोच्च आदेश ने बुलडोज़र को ही नहीं बल्कि बुलडोज़र का दुरुपयोग करनेवालों की विध्वंसक राजनीति को भी किनारे लगा दिया है।



- आज बुलडोज़र के पहिये खुल गये हैं और स्टीयरिंग हत्थे से उखड़ गया है।

- ⁠ये उनके लिए पहचान का संकट है जिन्होंने बुलडोज़र को अपना प्रतीक बना लिया… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 17, 2024

Mr Yadav further described bulldozers as the 'symbol of injustice'.

"Now, when the Supreme Court has given a direction, I think bulldozer will stop and justice will come through court. Bulldozer can be a symbol of injustice, not justice," Mr Yadav said.

Supreme Court has directed that no demolition of property anywhere in India will take place without permission of the Court till October 1. SC has clarified that this order will not be applicable to any unauthorised construction on public roads, footpaths, among others.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued the order while hearing a series of petitions challenging the practice of bulldozing properties.

Akhilesh Yadav further congratulated Atishi for being appointed as the new CM of Delhi.

"I would like to thank the new CM of Delhi (Atishi).AAP has given a new CM to Delhi, I hope she will meet the expectations of the people of Delhi."

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi to be his successor in a meeting of party MLAs. She was subsequently elected as leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party, as per sources.

On Saturday, Mr Kejriwal announced that he would resign and would not resume as the CM until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)