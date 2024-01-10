Bull Enters State Bank Of India Branch In UP's Unnao, Panic, Chaos Follow

The bull stood patiently in one corner of the bank's branch

New Delhi:

A bull entered the Unnao branch of the State Bank of India this afternoon, creating chaos and confusion among the bank's customers and employees.

In a video recorded by a customer inside the bank, the animal is seen standing near the counter, creating a wave of panic inside.

Customers and employees were asked to clear the area as the animal stood patiently in one corner.

A security guard with a gun and a stick finally managed to get the animal out of the bank.

