Budweiser Trends High On Twitter, Find Out Why

A report on Budweiser triggered a flurry of jokes on the internet. The report was fake.

Global beer giant Budweiser trended high on social media today after a report of a company employee claiming that he had been urinating into beer tanks for the last 12 years went viral. It soon emerged that the report was fake. Budweiser has not yet commented on the buzz on social media.

The report had quoted from an article titled "Budweiser employee acknowledges having been pissing into beer tanks for 12 years" posted on another website foolishhumour.com.

"Budweiser employee Walter Powell (alias used to keep his anonymity) has acknowledged through a statement he has been pissing inside Budweiser beer tanks for 12 years. At 34 years old, Walter wanted to clear up any doubt about the taste of Budweiser and has stated he's been doing this for more than a decade just before bottling," the original post on foolishhumour.com said.

As the report triggered a flurry of reactions and jokes on the internet, many were quick to point to a disclaimer at the bottom of the home page of the foolishhumour.com that reads: "This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humour is fiction and does not correspond to reality."

Twitter was soon flooded with memes as #Budweiser trended high on the microblogging site.

Budweiser was created in 2008, when Belgium-based InBev bought over Anheuser-Busch. Though in the US sales decreased, outside the country its popularity rose. China, Brazil and the U.K are some of the biggest consumers.