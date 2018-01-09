BSP Leader Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack In UP Jail, Hospitalised

"I have talked to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM, Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment," Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said.
About reports in a section of media that Mukhtar Ansari's wife too suffered a heart attack, Mr Kumar said he cannot confirm it immediately.
"I can confirm it only after I get a report from there," he said, adding that directives have been issued to provide best possible treatment to the legislator.
