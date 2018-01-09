BSP Leader Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack In UP Jail, Hospitalised

Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was rushed to the district hospital in Banda after he suffered a heart attack.

All India | | Updated: January 09, 2018 16:51 IST
Mukhtar Ansari had been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC.

Lucknow:  Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases against him, today suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the district hospital in Banda.

"I have talked to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM, Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment," Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said.

About reports in a section of media that Mukhtar Ansari's wife too suffered a heart attack, Mr Kumar said he cannot confirm it immediately.

"I can confirm it only after I get a report from there," he said, adding that directives have been issued to provide best possible treatment to the legislator.

The gangster-turned-legislator Mukhtar Ansari from Mau constituency had been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC.

 

