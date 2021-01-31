Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs In Telangana: Police

The investigation is on into the matter, the police said. (Representational)

A nine-year-old boy died here on Saturday when stray dogs attacked him at a large tract of open land, police said.

The victim had reportedly gone to the place to play with a friend on Saturday evening.

The land is used mainly for agricultural purposes, they said.

He was found dead with dog bites when his parents started looking for him. It was not clear how the other boy managed to escape.

A case of suspicious death (under Section 174 CrPC) was registered following a complaint made by the boy's father, they said, adding that investigation was on into the matter.

