Boy Comes In Contact With High-Tension Line While Flying Kite, Dies: Cops

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a high-tension line, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

"He was rushed to hospital but died en route. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.

