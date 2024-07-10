In Mumbai Hit And Run Case, Rs 10 Lakh Aid Announced For Victim's Family

"We firmly stand with the victim's family," Eknath Shinde said (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the family of victim Kaveri Nakhawa who died in the Worli hit-and-run case.

Congress legislator Aslam Shaikh had demanded that the state government should provide financial aid to the victim's family citing that the latter has not received any help from the government.

Mr Shinde, who visited the Mumbai Coastal Road which is currently partially opened for vehicular traffic, said: "Immediately after the Worli hit-and-run incident happened, I had given orders to take action against the culprits and also to initiate action against the pubs and bars that operate late into the night. I had given similar orders in the Pune hit-and-run case also in which two died. Action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal works."

"We firmly stand with the victim's family. They are our family. Whatever help they need, be it legal or financial, they will be provided. The government will provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family," he said.

Mr Shinde reiterated that he has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prevent the cases of drunk driving in Mumbai and that strict action be taken against the people who drive cars and ride bikes under the influence of liquor by checking on roads, chowks, and busy places.

He directed the policy to increase the frequency of inspections during the night and on weekends. Strict action should be taken and fines should be levied on drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol.

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's son Mihir Shah, who was absconding for 60 hours after the accident before police arrested him from Palghar, has admitted to driving the car when the accident took place on July 7.

