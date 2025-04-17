BluSmart Stops Cab Bookings: Here's How To Reclaim Blu Cab Wallet Balance

Electric cab service BluSmart, once a potential competitor to giants such as Uber and Ola, has suspended its services in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Co-founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, the Gurgaon-headquartered company halted operations after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleged they misused funds at an affiliate company. The market regulator alleged they bought a luxury apartment with money allocated for electric vehicles.

The move left its regular customers, especially those who had a substantial amount in their Blu Cab Wallet, in the lurch. The company has yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

The company's fare payment system differed significantly from other popular applications in the country. To take a BluSmart cab, customers were required to pay the fare in advance, which they could use for a single trip. They could also load their wallet with a bigger amount and use it for multiple trips. With rides suspended, they are now struggling to get a refund from the company.

The app does not have a dedicated section to get the money back and connecting to the support team is also not easy.

Here is a step-by-step guide to claim a refund for the Blu Wallet:

Step 1: Go to your BluSmart app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the menu icon in the top-left corner and select the Help section.

Step 3: In the list of topics, tap on the Blu Wallet section.

Step 4: This section contains answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) concerning Blu Wallet amounts and refunds, but it does not include the option to seek a refund or contact the support team. To contact a support staff, use the thumb-down icon from the 'Does this fix your issue?' tab.

Step 5: You can then contact the BluSmart support team to obtain a refund.

Step 6: After this, the refunded amount should be credited to you within a few working days.

In an email to customers on Thursday, the company said, "We've decided to temporarily close bookings on the BluSmart app," without giving any reasons. It further said it would "initiate a refund within the next 90 days if services do not resume before then."