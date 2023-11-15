'BJP's Bulldozer Government Will Come In Telangana': Union Minister

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30.

Asserting that the strictest action will be taken against criminals if BJP comes to power in Telangana, state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that a 'BJP bulldozer government' is set to come in the state which will wipe out the prevailing crime here.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, G Kishan Reddy said,"Illegal commercial complexes and marriage halls have been built in the state. These lands belong to poor Muslims. BJP's bulldozer government will come in Telangana. It will be on similar lines as the UP government under Yogi Adityanath. Action will be taken against criminals and rowdies."

He further targeted Congress and said that crime rate and insurgency incidents increase wherever they form government.

"In Chhattisgarh, Congress came and incidents of insurgency increased. Wherever they form government, insurgencies, terrorism, communal issues and problems of law and order increase," he said.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju said that his party will win the upcoming Telangana assembly elections with an absolute majority and accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of reneging on many promises including making a Dalit Chief Minister.

"KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao ) promised a Dalit Chief Minister, but he did not keep the promise. He promised 3 acres of land for Dalits but did not do it. Unemployment is on the rise in Telangana under his watch," he said.

