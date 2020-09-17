COVID-19: BJP's Ashok Gasti, First-Time Rajya Sabha Member, Critically Ill

Ashok Gasti, 55, is from Raichur in north Karnataka

Ashok Gasti, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, is suffering from COVID-19 and is critically ill. He is being treated at a hospital.

Amid reports of his death, the hospital where he is being treated has clarified that he is critically ill.

"He is crucially ill but all efforts are being made," Medical Director of Manipal Hospital Dr Sudarshan Ballal said.

The hospital has said the MP was admitted with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and is critical with multi-organ failure. He is on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 55-year-old is from Raichur in north Karnataka and was previously a booth-level worker.

After his election in June this year, Mr Gasti has not had a chance to attend Parliament due to the pandemic. He is a first-time Rajya Sabha member.

At the time of his nomination, Mr Gasti had told NDTV, "This is a very happy event. A booth level worker has been recognised like this. This kind of recognition is possible only in the BJP. This has given a lot of enthusiasm to lakhs of BJP workers. I want to thank all the BJP leaders."