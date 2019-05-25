BJP Worker Shot Dead In West Bengal's Nadia, Says Police

Police said that two persons were detained for questioning in the matter. (Representational)

A 23-year-old BJP worker was shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Chakdaha town around 10 pm last night, a police officer said.

Twenty-three-year-old Santu Ghosh, a resident of Tapaban area in Chakdaha town, was shot at from a close range after he went out of his house following a phone call, he said.

General Secretary of Nadia BJP Committee Tarak Sarkar has accused the TMC for the killing, which has denied the allegation.

BJP leaders and workers staged a road blockade in Nadia's National Highway 34 following the party worker's death. Police said central forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order following the incident.

Sources said Santu Ghosh had switched to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the Lok Sabha polls.

Police has launched a probe in the matter. The officer said that two persons were detained for questioning.