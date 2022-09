Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has accused the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde of "continuously lying" on the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant that went to Gujarat.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been at the receiving end of criticism after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant.