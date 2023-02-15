BJP Promises 33% Reservation In Jobs To Women In Meghalaya Manifesto

BJP President JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections. (File)

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for the Meghalaya elections, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs and implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for state employees.

The BJP also promised Rs 5 meals through canteens, free education to girls till post-graduation, free scooters for female college toppers, a government bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child and an all-woman police battalion, if it is voted to power in Meghalaya, which has a matrilineal society.

It also promised financial assistance of Rs 24,000 annually to all dependent widows and single mothers, two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana and 24x7 power supply.

It also promised to double senior citizens' pensions to Rs 1,000 per month, urban shelters for unorganised workers, and free rice, wheat and dal to all eligible public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.

"We have decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya, and the salaries of the employees will be disbursed on time so that the machinery is well-greased and they are able to work in the best possible manner," Mr Nadda said.

At present, Meghalaya government employees and pensioners get the benefit of 5th Pay Commission recommendations.

The BJP also promised a 'special task force' to investigate all corruption cases in the state and a task force to check illegal mining.

Mr Nadda alleged that corruption was affecting development works in the state.

If the BJP is voted to power, it will start scientific mining of coal in the state, he added.

Mr Nadda also promised to resolve the boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya with the help of the Centre.

"We believe in dialogue. It is not India and Pakistan, it is Assam and Meghalaya. So through dialogue, we will try to see to it, and with the support of the central government, we will resolve all border issues. Permanent outposts will also be established," he said.

The BJP is contesting all 60 assembly seats in the state, where polling will be held on February 27 while the votes will be counted on March 2.

Mr Nadda said the BJP wants to empower the youth of the state by establishing a Meghalaya Combined Recruitment Commission to expedite filling of vacancies in different departments.

"We will provide skill training and create 3.5 lakh self-employment opportunities by setting up two new SEZs, one additional IT Park, and develop banking and hospitality industries over the next five years," he said.

The BJP also promised an investment of Rs 2,500 crore for the development of medical colleges and other health infrastructure in the state.

It promised monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to unemployed graduates for a period of one year to help them prepare for higher education or government jobs and smartphones for meritorious students of class 12.

Urging the people of Meghalaya to give BJP a chance, Mr Nadda said, "We are a party which means delivery." The BJP also promised it would increase the annual financial assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, and provide assistance of Rs 3,000 per annum to all landless farmers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)