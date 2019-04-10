BJP Legislator Jagan Prasad Garg Dies Of Heart Attack At 65

Jagan Garg, 65, died of a heart attack in Agra today.

BJP lawmaker from Agra North Jagan Prasad Garg died of a heart attack today, family sources said.

Jagan Garg, 65, was admitted to Pushpanjali hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of discomfort and pain. He later suffered a stroke and collapsed.

The death of the five-time MLA, considered a powerful leader of the Vaishya community, will cause a setback to the BJP.

