BJP Legislator Jagan Prasad Garg Dies Of Heart Attack At 65

Jagan Prasad Garg, five-time BJP legislator,is considered a powerful leader of the Vaishya community.

All India | | Updated: April 10, 2019 18:34 IST
Jagan Garg, 65, died of a heart attack in Agra today.


Agra: 

BJP lawmaker from Agra North Jagan Prasad Garg died of a heart attack today, family sources said.

Jagan Garg, 65, was admitted to Pushpanjali hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of discomfort and pain. He later suffered a stroke and collapsed.

The death of the five-time MLA, considered a powerful leader of the Vaishya community, will cause a setback to the BJP. 



