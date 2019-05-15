BJP Leaders Urge Election Body To Take Action Against Bengal Government

BJP chief Amit Shah's first roadshow in Kolkata ended with violence, arson and a police lathicharge.

After BJP chief Amit Shah's first roadshow in Kolkata ended with violence, arson and a police lathicharge, a party delegation, including Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, rushed to the Election Commission (EC), seeking its immediate intervention to ensure free and fair polls in West Bengal.

Union minister Piyush Goyal urged the EC to take strong action against the West Bengal government for the violence during Mr Shah's roadshow.

"I request the President of India to take cognisance of the matter and ensure a message is send to the voters that they need not to fear and they be getting full protection and should come out fearfully to vote in large numbers on May 19 elections to make the BJP win," he said.

Mr Goyal alleged a "goondaraj" was prevailing in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, condemned the violence in Kolkata and requested the President to suspend the West Bengal government, citing lack of law and order situation in the state.

"The barbaric attack on his road show reveals the real situation in West Bengal. The EC should take notice of this government-sponsored attack. We would also request the President to either suspend the state government or put the state under President rule," Mr Adityanath said at a press conference.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the attacks on Mr Shah's rally, alleging democracy was under threat in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee is so afraid of losing that she does not want anyone to even campaign. Democracy is facing severe challenge in Bengal," he told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

