BJP Leader Alleges Death Threats During Congressman's Speech The bypolls in Kolaras assembly seat in Shivpuri and Mungaoli seat in Ashok Nagar district are scheduled on February 24.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prabhat Jha said he has complained to the Election Commission about the matter. (File photo) Shivpuri: BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha today alleged that a Congress leader, while delivering a speech at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh, had threatened to kill him.



"In a public meeting of Jyotiraditya Scindia, which was organised yesterday at Rojoda village (under the Kolaras assembly seat), Congress leader Ramesh Parihar, in his speech, threatened to kill me. I have complained to the Election Commission to register an FIR against Parihar," Mr Jha said at a press conference today.



The bypolls in Kolaras assembly seat in Shivpuri and Mungaoli seat in Ashok Nagar district are scheduled on February 24.



"Parihar threatened to kill me. But Scindia did not raise any objection. The Congress has deployed anti-social elements in Kolaras and Mungaoli to win the elections. EC should order the arrest of all such miscreants," Mr Jha said.



The Congress, however, called it a stunt to garner "cheap publicity".



"This is a cheap publicity stunt. In fact, Jha is marginalised in the BJP's inner politics, as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh does not like him. So Jha wanted to grab the limelight in this way," state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.



He said that instead of going to the Election Commission, Mr Jha should have file a police complaint.









