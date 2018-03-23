BJP Lawmaker O P Sharma's Suspension Revoked From Delhi Assembly

Mr Sharma was suspended by the Speaker earlier this week for making alleged derogatory remarks in the House.
Referring to the Delhi High Court order setting aside disqualification of 20 AAP lawmakers in an office-of-profit case, Mr Tomar said that Friday was a special day and that Mr Sharma's suspension should be revoked.
AAP legislators accused Mr Sharma of using "unparliamentary and undignified" language in the House. The BJP lawmaker allegedly made the remarks while objecting to the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the House.
Earlier, he was suspended for two sessions for allegedly using derogatory language against AAP lawmaker Alka Lamba in November 2015.