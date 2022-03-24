Birbhum Violence Updates: Mamata Banerjee To Visit Violence-Hit Village Today
Birbhum violence: Eight people, including three women and two children, were locked in their homes and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday in a Bengal village.
Bengal Violence: Charred bodies were found a day later, mostly belonging to one family.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today visit Bogtui village in Birbhum, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered. She asserted that that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.
Eight people, including three women and two children, were locked in their homes and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday in what was believed to be retaliation after a local Trinamool Congress leader was killed in a crude bomb attack. Charred bodies were found a day later, mostly belonging to one family.
Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the Trinamool Congress chief said, "It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.
Mamata Banerjee to arrive at Baktui village at 12.15 PM today Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Baktui village at around 12.15 pm.
She has left Kolkata for Rampurhat, where her chopper is scheduled to land. From Rampurhat, she will drive about 2 km to reach the village where eight were violently killed.
Birbhum killings heinous, says PM Modi; Mamata Banerjee to visit site of tragedy today
The day after 8 people were burnt to death in a village in Bengal's Birbhum district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, described the killings as "heinous" and said the culprits should not be forgiven.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday too vowed that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators regardless of their party "colour" and announced plans to visit the village of Bogtui, where some ten houses were set ablaze by throwing petrol bombs in the early hours of Tuesday in a suspected revenge attack after the slaying of a local Trinamool leader.
The blaze killed eight people including three women and two children. Investigations by the special investigation team set up by the state government are on and some 20 people who have been arrested.