Birbhum Violence Updates: Mamata Banerjee To Visit Violence-Hit Village Today

Bengal Violence: Charred bodies were found a day later, mostly belonging to one family.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today visit Bogtui village in Birbhum, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered. She asserted that that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were locked in their homes and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday in what was believed to be retaliation after a local Trinamool Congress leader was killed in a crude bomb attack. Charred bodies were found a day later, mostly belonging to one family.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the Trinamool Congress chief said, "It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.

Here are the Updates on the Birbhum violence case:

Mar 24, 2022 11:44 (IST) Mamata Banerjee to arrive at Baktui village at 12.15 PM today

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Baktui village at around 12.15 pm.

From Rampurhat, she will drive about 2 km to reach the village where eight were violently killed.