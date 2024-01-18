Bilkis Bano Case Convict Seeks 4 More Weeks To Surrender, Cites Poor Health

Govindbhai Nai, one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding an extension of four weeks to surrender to jail authorities, citing his poor health and family responsibilities.

In a landmark verdict on January 8, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts who gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered seven members of her family, including her three-year old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It also directed the convicts, who were released on Independence Day in 2022, to surrender by January 22.

In his petition to the court, Nai, who works as a barber, gave several reasons for requesting an extension. He claimed that he is the sole caregiver for his 88-year-old bedridden father and 75-year-old mother who he said are completely dependent on him. He also said that he is responsible for the financial needs of his two children. Lastly, the 55-year-old also referred to his own poor health, saying he was suffering from asthma and had recently undergone a surgery.

Nai also mentioned in his petition that in the period after his release, he has not violated any laws and has complied with the terms and conditions of the release order.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to release the men stating that the state was not competent to release them in 2022. "The exercise of power by the state of Gujarat is an instance of usurpation of power and abuse of power. The rule of law must be preserved unmindful of the ripples of the consequences," Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said in their order.

The 11 convicts who were released early are Jaswant Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana.