Bihar Girl Lost 1 Leg In Accident, Now Hops To School. Her Courage Wins Internet

Seema was presented with a tricycle by Jamui district administation.

The indomitable spirit of a 10-year-old Seema from Jamui in Bihar is winning the internet. Her zeal and passion for education has captured the hearts of people across the country.

In videos going viral on the internet, Seema is seen hopping to her school on one leg. She covers a distance of about one kilometre from her house to the school balancing on one leg after she lost another one in an accident a few years ago.

“I study in Class 4 and cover the distance from my home to school on foot,” she told reporters.

She belongs to an extremely backward community (called Mahadalits in Bihar) in Naxal-affected Fatehpur village. While Seema's father Khiran Manjhi is a migrant labourer, her mother works at a brick kiln.

But despite many difficulties, the specially-abled girl has not given up on her dream of becoming a teacher.

After a video showing Seema hopping on one leg started gaining traction on social media, many people came forward to help her.

The district magistrate of Jamui reached her home and gifted a tricycle to the 10-year-old and assured that she will get an artificial limb.

“The district administration is ready to help the little girl in whatever way it can. Looking at her dedication and perseverance, I am sure she will do something good in life,” Jamui DM Avaneesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

Her story has touched many hearts. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to actor Sonu Sood, many people have praised Seema.

"A 10yr old little dalit girl Seema Manjhi from Jamui Bihar, wants to become a teacher when she grows up. Even troubles have given up in front of his courage," said a Twitter user.

Many users came forward with offer to help the little girl achieve her dream.