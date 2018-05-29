Stones Thrown At Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express In Bihar, 6 Injured Passengers of a train bound for Gaya in Bihar were furious as it was stopped at Manpur junction to give way to Rajdhani, said police.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Stones were thrown at the train when it was crossing Manpur station. Mughalsarai (Bihar): At least six passengers were injured when unidentified men threw stones at Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Bihar's Gaya district late on Monday night.



Stones were thrown at 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express when it was crossing Manpur station. Broken window pane of Sealdah-Rajdhani Express.



A wounded passenger, Rakhishand Gupta, said, "A stone fell on my back while I was sleeping."



Few families de-boarded the train fearing another occurrence. A stone also hit a sleeping passenger.



"As per instruction from Control Room, we repaired the broken glasses," said M Shukla who is Senior Section Engineer, Carriage and Wagons at Mughalsarai.



At least six passengers were injured when unidentified men threw stones at Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Bihar's Gaya district late on Monday night.Stones were thrown at 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express when it was crossing Manpur station.The police said that passengers of a train bound for Gaya in Bihar were furious as it was stopped at Manpur junction to give way to Rajdhani. Angry passengers threw stones at the train and managed to break the glass panes.A wounded passenger, Rakhishand Gupta, said, "A stone fell on my back while I was sleeping." Few families de-boarded the train fearing another occurrence.Railway authorities sprang into action and replaced broken panes at Gaya junction railway and Mughal Sarai junction stations."As per instruction from Control Room, we repaired the broken glasses," said M Shukla who is Senior Section Engineer, Carriage and Wagons at Mughalsarai. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter