Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Welcomes Supreme Court Order On Poll Roll Revision

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary on Thursday said the Supreme Court allowing the Election Commission of India to continue with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was a welcome step and asserted that its implementation was necessary to ensure that only Indian citizens were enrolled.

Samrat Chowdhary is in Ranchi to attend the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting here, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the ECI to continue with its SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a "constitutional mandate".

"We welcome the Supreme Court decision. No one interferes with the work of the Election Commission. We give suggestions. The Supreme Court is of the view that Aadhar card, PAN card and ration card could be considered in SIR," Mr Chowdhary said.

He said it is clear that Aadhar details would have to be given as per the previous format.

The Bihar deputy CM added that the Constitution of India says that only an Indian citizen can be a voter.

Mr Chowdhury emphasised that the SIR drive should continue.

