Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Updates: 1st Phase Of Bihar Poll Peaceful With 54.26% Voter Turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus scare failed to impact the turnout.

The polls were held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations in place.

According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, the provisional polling percentage was 54.26 that was updated till 10 PM.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office said in Patna that the voter turnout in the 2015 election in these 16 districts was 54.75 per cent.

This was the first major poll held in the country amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the poll time increased by an hour till 6 pm to allow suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to vote in the last hour.

Oct 29, 2020 08:16 (IST) Rahul Gandhi attacks ruling alliance in Bihar on issue of employment, crop price to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the ruling NDA government in Bihar on the issue of employment, saying that the youth of the state are made empty promises and they are forced to find jobs outside the state.



Gandhi, who addressed two rallies in the state, said a Mahagathbandhan government will be "of all sections" and time has come to take the state forward.



"Our government will be of everyone, of every caste, religion, every section, every district. Bihar will tell the meaning of development to the entire country. Time has come for Bihar to move forward," he said.



He alleged that youth of the state cannot get employment and farmers proper price for their crops.



"The youth of the state are only shown dreams of future, of employment. But they have employment outside the state but not here. The youth, workers and small shopkeepers of the state are the backbone of the country and if it is broken, the county will suffer," he said.



He also accused NDA leaders of not addressing real issues in the elections.