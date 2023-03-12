Big Action Against 'Gun Culture' In Punjab, State Cancels 813 Gun Licences

There are a total of 3,73,053 arms licences in Punjab. (file)

In a major action against the so-called 'gun culture' in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government today cancelled the licences of 813 guns in the state.

Among the licences cancelled, 87 were from Ludhiana Rural, 48 from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 from Gurdaspur, 84 from Faridkot, 199 from Pathankot, 47 from Hoshiapur, 6 from Kapurthala, 235 from SAS Kasba, and 16 from Sangrur. Arms licences of 27 people of Amritsar Commissionerate, and 11 of Jalandhar Commissionerate and many other districts have also been cancelled.

The Punjab government has cancelled more than 2,000 arms licences so far.

Rules have to be followed to keep guns, the state government said, adding that there is now a ban on carrying and displaying weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies or any other events in Punjab.

There will be a complete ban on glorification of violence and weapons, the Aam Aadmi Party's government said, adding that random checking will be done in different areas in coming days.

The Punjab government says it continuously takes action to end 'gun culture'.

The killing of 28-year-old Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala last year had brought into focus the prevalent glorification of guns in Punjabi pop culture, leading to calls for regulation. The popular artist, who had a whopping 8.1 million followers on Instagram, was accused of promoting gun culture as he is seen posing with weapons in videos and photographs. In fact, a case was filed against him after images showing him firing a rifle went viral.