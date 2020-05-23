Bengal Calls For Army Support For Restoring Infrastructure Hit By Cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an aerial survey of affected regions yesterday (File)

Bengal has requested Indian Army support for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services left devastated by Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms to have formed over the Bay of Bengal in recent years. In a series of three tweets this evening, the state's Home Department called for mobilization of "maximum strength... on 24x7 basis" for essential services like drinking water, sanitation and power supply.

The state also asked for assistance from the Railways and the private sector in providing manpower and equipment, and said teams were already at work clearing the remains of thousands of trees and buildings that were uprooted and destroyed as heavy rain and winds of up to 185 km per hour pummeled large parts of Bengal, including state capital Kolkata.

"Government of West Bengal mobilises maximum strength in unified command mode on 24x7 basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services. Army support has been called for and NDRF and SDRF teams deployed," the Home Department said.

"Railways, ports and private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment," the tweet said, adding, "Drinking water and drainage infrastructure getting restored fast. PHE (Public Health Engineering department) asked to supply water pouches... generators being hired where necessary. More than a hundred teams... working to remove fallen trees".

The Home Department also said Bengal Police had been put on alert to deal with any issues.

Cyclone Amphan ripped through coastal Bengal on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee valued at Rs 1 lakh crore.

At least 72 people were killed by Amphan, which also hit parts of Odisha and left both states planning evacuation and relief efforts while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an aerial survey of affected regions yesterday, alongside Ms Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, after which he announced assistance worth Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

In a sign that the focus, for now, may be on relief and rehabilitation of the lakhs of affected people, the Bengal Governor, whose interactions with the Chief Minister are usually acrimonious, today praised her decision to seek the Army's support.

"A good move (by) Mamata Banerjee to seek support and assistance of Army. These are trying time(s) and (I) appeal to people to keep calm. Authorities must restore connectivity, electricity and other services at the earliest," the Governor's tweet read.