For Activist Gautam Navlakha, Supreme Court Relief On House Arrest

The Supreme Court questioned whether the government wanted a review of its house arrest order.

The Centre today said the Supreme Court was "deliberately misled" on activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, who was allowed house arrest over health concerns.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raised concerns about the premises in Navi Mumbai where he had proposed to live during his house arrest.

"We have moved an application to vacate the previous order. The facts are really disturbing. Everyone started with a presumption that Gautam Navalakha was not well," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in court today.

"He refused to go to three hospitals. Every time there was a health issue, he was taken to hospital, in some cases, he himself refused to go to hospital," said the Centre's lawyer.

"I am discharging this duty with a heavy heart. There are several inmates... same age and same ailments... but they don't have any luxury of home arrest," said Mr Mehta.

"Your lordships were deliberately misled."

The Centre argued that the premise that was given for house arrest was a party office.

Justice KM Joseph said the communist party "is a recognised party of India. What is the issue?"

"If it does not shock you then what can I say," said the Solicitor General.

"No, it does not shock us," replied the Supreme Court.