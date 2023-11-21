Auto Driver, Friend Rape Woman, Leave Her Outside Hospital: UP Cops

Police examined footage from around 400 CCTVs and identified one of the rapists (Representational)

A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman last week with his friend, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said that Bablu had been arrested for raping a 21-year-old woman.

The woman, according to police, had left her home under the Jarwal Road Police Station area on November 16 and was raped by Bablu and his friend Sonu alias Pachasa.

The two abandoned her outside a hospital on the morning of November 17 after she began bleeding excessively, police said.

Mr Singh said initially police were in the dark about how she ended up like that due to her being unconscious.

On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, six teams were formed to unravel what led to her being dumped in such a state.

Mr Singh said that the police in the last four days examined footage from around 400 CCTVs and identified one of the rapists as Bablu and arrested him. His auto has also been seized.

Mr Singh said Bablu is the aide of main accused Sonu alias Pachasa, who is on the run, and efforts are on to arrest him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)