How Cops Tracked Down Nikita Singhania, Quietly Flew Her To Bengaluru

Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother are currently in judicial custody

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, changed her location every day, made calls only on WhatsApp and constantly tried to secure anticipatory bail after Atul's family filed a suicide abetment case against her. But one phone call gave her away and Bengaluru police tracked her down to Gurugram, police sources have told news agency IANS.

While Nikita was arrested from Gurugram, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were taken into custody from Prayagraj. Nikita's uncle Sushil Singhania, the fourth accused in the suicide abetment case, is on the run. The four have been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

According to police sources, the accused had locked up their home in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur soon after Bengaluru police registered the case against them. When Bengaluru police personnel reached Jaunpur, they pasted notices on the Singhanias' home, asking them to appear within three days. The team also made a list of the family's close relatives and monitored them. But the accused, the sources said, made calls only on WhatsApp and it was difficult to track them.

In the meantime, the Singhania approached the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail.

One Call, One Mistake

While Nikita moved to a PG accommodation in Gurugram, her mother and brother hid in Jhusi town in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. During this time, they all communicated with relatives via WhatsApp calls. But, Nikita made one call, apparently by mistake, to one of her close relatives. Police tracked the tower location and reached the PG accommodation in Gurugram's Rail Vihar, the sources said. She was detained and made to make a call to her mother. When Nisha Singhania received the call, police tracked them to Jhusi town and took them into custody.

Cops faced a big question. Where will Atul's four-year-old son stay? The child was entrusted to one of the family's relatives. The police recorded the accused's statements during the transit to Bengaluru.

A Cautious Late-Night Flight

Police sources said a key challenge was to ensure that co-passengers did not recognise Nikita during the journey. The three were taken to Bengaluru on a late night flight. Police sources said they were extra cautious in ensuring that the news of their detention was not out before the team reached Bengaluru. This was because of the outrage sparked by Atul Subhash's death. Any news of Nikita and her family being taken to Bengaluru may have led to dangerous situations at the airport or elsewhere.

Once in Bengaluru, Nikita, her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were taken for medical examination and then to the magistrate's residence in the early hours before being sent to prison.

What Nikita Has Told Police

According to police sources, Nikita has said during interrogation that she never harassed Atul and was, in fact, harassed by him. She also said that she wouldn't have left their home if she wanted money. Atul Subhash, in his 24-page suicide note and 80-minute video, has accused Nikita and her family of filing false cases of cruelty and dowry harassment against him and his family to extort money from them. He has said she had demanded a huge sum of Rs 3 crore to settle the case.

Atul Subhash was found dead last Monday at his Bengaluru residence. Following a complaint by his brother Bikas Kumar, police filed an abetment to suicide case. His family has also said they want custody of the child.

According to preliminary investigation, Atul had planned to die by suicide 15 days before his death. He had searched about legal issues on Google and written the note three days before his death.