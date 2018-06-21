At Trinamool Meet, Mamata Banerjee's Revealing Comment On Congress Mamata Banerjee, who once belonged to the Congress and broke away to form her own party, shares a warm rapport with Sonia Gandhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee suggested a nexus between CPM, Congress, Maoists and the BJP. (File photo) Kolkata: Highlights Mamata Banerjee suggested nexus between CPM, Congress, Maoists and BJP Ms Banerjee called the nexus the "darkest underbelly of society" The Trinamool Congress chief shares a warm rapport with Sonia Gandhi



"The CPM is falling at the feet of the BJP and clutching at their straws to stay afloat...Congress is opposing BJP in Delhi and holding hands here. Where are the rules, the principles of the Congress? CPM, Congress, Maoists and BJP... they are the darkest underbelly of society," the



Suggesting a nexus between the parties, she added, "Four heads have come together. They are looting money, stealing it, and lighting fires".



Ms Banerjee, who once belonged to the



She has regularly sent representatives for the get-togethers called by the Congress - the last being Dinesh Trivedi at Rahul Gandhi's Iftaar party last Thursday. But she has also kept up with leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Naidu, who are trying to patch together a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front.



At the state level, the two parties are at loggerheads - an antagonism that has become sharper since the last assembly elections when the Congress entered an unofficial alliance with the Left Front.



At the party's strategy session ahead of next year's general elections, Ms Banerjee also admitted to corruption and infighting in the party ranks, and asked her leaders to focus on the organisation.



The cautious stance of Bengal's Trinamool Congress about Congress slipped today when Mamata Banerjee took the stage at a party meeting. Talking of the political situation in the state, Ms Banerjee lumped the Congress with the BJP, the Left and the Maoists as the "darkest underbelly of society"."The CPM is falling at the feet of the BJP and clutching at their straws to stay afloat...Congress is opposing BJP in Delhi and holding hands here. Where are the rules, the principles of the Congress? CPM, Congress, Maoists and BJP... they are the darkest underbelly of society," the Trinamool chief said.Suggesting a nexus between the parties, she added, "Four heads have come together. They are looting money, stealing it, and lighting fires".Ms Banerjee, who once belonged to the Congress and broke away to form her own party, shares a warm rapport with Sonia Gandhi, even though her stance about Congress participation in the united opposition against the BJP in 2019 is fuzzy.She has regularly sent representatives for the get-togethers called by the Congress - the last being Dinesh Trivedi at Rahul Gandhi's Iftaar party last Thursday. But she has also kept up with leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Naidu, who are trying to patch together a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front. At the state level, the two parties are at loggerheads - an antagonism that has become sharper since the last assembly elections when the Congress entered an unofficial alliance with the Left Front.At the party's strategy session ahead of next year's general elections, Ms Banerjee also admitted to corruption and infighting in the party ranks, and asked her leaders to focus on the organisation. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter