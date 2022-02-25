Assembly Elections 2022 Live: 5 Lakh Jobs Given In Uttar Pradesh Under BJP Rule, Says PM Modi

"Jobs were given with full transparency to the children of poor," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed opposition parties for their promises about government jobs to people of Uttar Pradesh by saying that that they gave only two lakh government jobs in 10 years (Governments of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party) while the Yogi Government gave five lakh jobs in last five years.

"Today they (opposition parties) are again trying to mislead the youth of the state in the name of jobs. Truth is in 10 years they gave government jobs to only two lakh people that too on the basis of nepotism (Bhai-Bhatijawad), casteism and corruption," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Prayagraj.

"Yogi Adityanath-led government gave five lakh government jobs in last five years," he said.

Prime Minister added that jobs given under Bharatiya Janata Party's tenure were not based on criteria adopted by opposition parties but instead "jobs were given with full transparency to the children of poor."

